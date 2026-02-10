Man left for dead after hit and run on East Carson Street speaks out

PITTSBURGH — A young man struck by a vehicle on Pittsburgh’s South Side and left for dead in the middle of the road is talking to Channel 11 from his hospital bed. He has broken bones from his face to his legs and bruises all over.

“My friends said that they thought I had passed,” Jordan Dennis tells Channel 11.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dennis was crossing East Carson Street near South 13th Street when he was struck by a truck. The driver stopped briefly before taking off, never to be seen again.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what witnesses describe seeing before the driver took off, and the victim’s pleas for answers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group