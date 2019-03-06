Local radio station talks about R. Kelly's first TV interview amid sexual abuse charges

PITTSBURGH - R & B singer R. Kelly broke his silence in his very first television interview amid newest sexual abuse charges.
Local hip-hop station WAMO 100.1 stopped playing his music and on Wednesday, his outbursts during the interview were the topic of conversation on their noon show.
What Pittsburghers have to say about Kelly’s interview and why the radio station believes having this open conversation is so important, on Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
