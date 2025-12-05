Former local teacher charged with sexual assault of 2 students

A former Allegheny County teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two young students.

According to a criminal complaint, Sean Dicer, 53, assaulted the boys in 2021 when they were 11 and 12 years old.

Dicer was a teacher in the Highlands School District, and the boys were students there at the time.

Police said Dicer assaulted one of the boys at least 10 times, the complaint stated.

Dicer allegedly paid one of the victims over $6,000 since 2022 to not tell anyone.

Dicer faces several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and sexual extortion. He is set to be in court in two weeks.

