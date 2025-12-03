19 additional charges filed against local mechanic accused of using customers’ vehicles as loaners

Nineteen more charges across three new cases have been filed against Keith Smith, the owner of Oilology in Cranberry.

Last week, Channel 11 spoke with a man who tells us he took his car to Smith in June for repairs. He didn’t get his car back for months. He said there was more damage to his car and thousands of additional miles.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man says Butler County auto repair shop owner loaned his car to customers, despite previous charges

Police said there are videos of his car being driven by a woman on the turnpike, and that man got an EZ-Pass toll bill for a ride he never took. Police say his vehicle was given to another customer as a loaner.

That woman also now has a case against Smith.

According to court documents, she took her car to Oilology after a crash in November 2024, and police said Smith came up with excuses as to why it was never fixed. Police said there are traffic cameras that show her vehicle was also driven around Butler and Allegheny counties - but not by her.

Another woman claims the same thing happened to her after a crash in October of 2024.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with the victim in another case filed Wednesday against Smith. She wanted to remain anonymous.

She said that over the summer, she and her husband were looking for a used car for her niece, who is in college. She drives by Oilology every day.

“So I thought, ‘Oh, it’s got to be somewhat legit,’” she told Havranek on the phone.

She said she and Smith agreed on a price for a 2008 Saturn Vue — $3,500.

She said that included new brakes, tires, fixing the air and heat, and anything else it needed to pass inspection and emissions.

She bought the car on Aug. 18 and had the title transferred to her niece, who bought insurance on the car.

Weeks went by, and the car wasn’t ready. That turned into months.

“He doesn’t answer my texts, doesn’t answer phone calls, and when he does, it’s ‘oh I’m working on it,’ or ‘oh I have covid’ or ‘oh I’ve got this...,” she said. “I mean, it was excuse after excuse.”

They asked for a refund, and she said Smith agreed.

“Then again, after that, putting me off, putting me off, another month goes by and he said I can’t come up with the money,” she said.

She said Smith even told her he would give a loaner van to her niece, but she said no.

“Oh my god, it’s absolutely frustrating,” she said.

After Smith was arrested, this woman said she went to pick up the car at Oilology with police. She said there are two flat tires, no inspection or emissions completed, and now said it is going to cost her a couple of thousand dollars at a different mechanic to get the car in proper shape.

She, and others in Cranberry say Smith and Oilology need to be shut down for good.

“I’ve heard about mechanics adding charges on for things that people didn’t know was going on with their car but to lend out somebody else’s car, that’s just totally unscrupulous,” Mark Kenyhercz said.

Smith remains in jail. He is due in court for the first case on Friday. Court dates for the three new cases have not yet been set.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group