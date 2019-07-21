  • Man robs Walgreens in Lower Burrell

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Walgreens store Friday afternoon.

    Lower Burrell Police said the armed robbery occurred at 3:44 p.m. Friday. That's when investigators said a Caucasian man entered the store wearning a hat, dark wraparound sunglasses, a dark T-shirt and pants.

    Police described the robber seen in surveillance pictures as having a thin build and dark hair that was maybe in a ponytail. Police said the man also had a mustache and possibly a goatee.

    If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to call Lower Burrell Police at 724-339-4287.

