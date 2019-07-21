LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Walgreens store Friday afternoon.
Lower Burrell Police said the armed robbery occurred at 3:44 p.m. Friday. That's when investigators said a Caucasian man entered the store wearning a hat, dark wraparound sunglasses, a dark T-shirt and pants.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police described the robber seen in surveillance pictures as having a thin build and dark hair that was maybe in a ponytail. Police said the man also had a mustache and possibly a goatee.
If you have any information about the robbery, you're asked to call Lower Burrell Police at 724-339-4287.
TRENDING NOW:
- Costa Rican government issues warning on tainted alcohol, at least 19 dead
- Father killed after wave breaks his neck at North Carolina beach
- Troopers speak out against 'exit jumping' along interstates
- VIDEO: Police hold End of Watch Ceremony for Officer Calvin Hall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}