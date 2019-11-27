NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - The suspect in a foiled bank robbery heist was in court Wednesday morning and is heading toward a trial.
Luke Dell is accused of making a bomb threat against Norwin and Jeannette high schools in an attempt to rob a nearby bank.
When police first spotted Dell, they said he was wearing an elaborate mask that made him look twice his age.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
For the first time we are hearing from his family, which came out to support him. Watch the full story in the video above.
