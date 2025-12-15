Fire damages Aliquippa sausage business

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Smoke filled the air in Aliquippa on Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out flames inside an area business.

Beaver County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that firefighters were called to Cesina’s Sausage Co. on Kennedy Boulevard before 4 p.m. for a reported commercial fire.

When our crew got on scene, smoke was still pouring from a roof and around a dozen firetrucks were there.

A family member of the business owner tells Channel 11 that no one was inside when the fire began.

How much damage the building sustained was not immediately clear.

Reporter Frederick Price is on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

