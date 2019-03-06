Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed married couple

A young Fayette County man is being charged with two counts of vehicular homicide after a violent crash took the lives of a married couple last fall.
Police said Tristian Lukehart was going over 100 mph seconds prior to the crash.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is there for his arraignment and is working to learn more about the victims, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
