  • Man shot by police after running from officers, pulling gun in Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man was shot by a Pittsburgh police officer after he pulled out a weapon Sunday evening in the city’s Arlington neighborhood, authorities said.

    Officers responded to reports of a man being pistol-whipped around 5:30 p.m. on Charcot Street in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    When police approached the suspect, Dontay Green, he ran and pulled out a gun, according to a criminal complaint.

    An officer fired a shot, striking Green in the leg, police said. Green continued to run until he was apprehended at the intersection of Clover and Charcot streets.

    Green was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.

    Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing body camera footage.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories