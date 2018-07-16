PITTSBURGH - A man was shot by a Pittsburgh police officer after he pulled out a weapon Sunday evening in the city’s Arlington neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a man being pistol-whipped around 5:30 p.m. on Charcot Street in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP
When police approached the suspect, Dontay Green, he ran and pulled out a gun, according to a criminal complaint.
An officer fired a shot, striking Green in the leg, police said. Green continued to run until he was apprehended at the intersection of Clover and Charcot streets.
Green was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Allegheny County Police are investigating, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing body camera footage.
TRENDING NOW:
- Utah to seek death penalty for parents charged with killing daughter, covering her in makeup
- Flash flooding reported after severe storms move through the region
- Teen attacked, bitten by shark in waters off northern Florida beach
- VIDEO: Pamela's Diner in Strip District robbed at gunpoint
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}