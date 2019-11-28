  • Man stole strange list of items from three Pittsburgh stores in 20-minute span, police say

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is behind bars after police said he stole from three businesses in 20 minutes.

    According to a police criminal complaint, the crimes happened early Wednesday on Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street in Oakland 

    But the crimes didn't really qualify as robberies because of what Byron Leverette, 28, is accused of stealing.

    The strange items the man was after on 11 News at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories