  • Local emergency room shut down, some concerned it won't reopen

    ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - The emergency room and inpatient services at the Ellwood City Medical Center is temporarily shut down. 

    This comes months after employees at the hospital told Channel 11 they had not received paychecks on multiple occasions. The city’s mayor told us then the problems were deeper than expected, with some paycheck problems going back months.

    Only on 11 at 11, what the mayor says the problem is, and what he’s doing to make sure the hospital can correct the issues and get services back up and running.

