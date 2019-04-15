0 Man wanted in deadly shooting during attempted robbery in custody

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-man in Stowe Township Wednesday night is in custody.

Investigators said Tomichael Sherrell, 18, turned himself in to Allegheny County police.

Investigator said Sherrell attempted to rob and then fatally shot Brad Lucier at a home on Dohrman Street.

Police were called to the home about 6:30 p.m. and found Lucier suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to police, the incident started with a drug deal. They said, "The victim sells marijuana and had set up a drug deal, and the buyer was meeting him at the front door of the apartment building.”

Police said Sherrell tried to rob Lucier inside the apartment and fired a single shot.

When detectives got to the scene, they said they found "Lucier lying at the top of the steps that head to his apartment with a gunshot wound to the neck.”

BREAKING: Police just confirmed the man who was shot multiple times in Stowe twp. has died. He was 23 years old. pic.twitter.com/PdxNS7NBm2 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 11, 2019

Detectives said they saw "numerous blood droplets in the stairwell."

Channel 11 saw family members Friday helping Lucier's fiance move out of the apartment where he was killed with Stowe Township police keeping a watchful eye.

Sherrell is in the Allegheny County Jail charged with criminal homicide, robbery and firearms violations.

