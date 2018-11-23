  • Massive water main break floods businesses, homes

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Crews are working to repair a massive water main break in Millvale.

    The 12-inch break happened Thursday night at the intersection of East Ohio Street and Stanton Avenue.

    Police said the water was waist high at one point.

    The Millvale fire chief said several homes had their basements flooded, but businesses were hit the worst.

    He said one business had flooding that reached to the top floor. 

    Salt trucks will be brought in because workers are worried about the roads freezing overnight.

    The intersection remains closed to traffic. 

     

