PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has increased security after a death threat, he said Monday.
The threat was made on social media over gun control laws, according to Peduto.
Pittsburgh City Council passes legislation that makes it illegal to use assault-style weapons in the city.
Despite the threat, Peduto said he won’t back down.
Breaking: Pgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he now has increased security after recent death threat on social media over gun control laws. But says he won’t back down. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) August 5, 2019
