  • Mayor Peduto increases security after death threat over gun control laws

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has increased security after a death threat, he said Monday.

    The threat was made on social media over gun control laws, according to Peduto.

    Related Headlines

    Pittsburgh City Council passes legislation that makes it illegal to use assault-style weapons in the city.

    Despite the threat, Peduto said he won’t back down.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories