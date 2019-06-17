0 McKeesport man arrested in Brooklyn house blaze was allegedly targeting rabbi

- Authorities say a man is facing attempted murder and arson charges in connection to a blaze that tore through a home and spread to two others, injuring more than a dozen residents and first responders, including three firefighters and a baby.

Police say Menachem Karlefsky, 41, from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.

#FDNY Fire Marshals and FDNY K-9 Bucca conduct a physical examination on scene of yesterday’s 4-alarm fire at 1492 E. 17 St. in #Brooklyn. Fire Marshals have determined that the fire was incendiary. pic.twitter.com/E34zHOsDXI — FDNY (@FDNY) June 14, 2019

The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to nearby homes.

Officials had been looking for a person seen on video fleeing as a car outside the home caught on fire.

The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.

Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

According to police, Karlefsky had a tattoo on his arm that read "Never let go of the hatred. Kill Rabbi Max," an apparent reference to a rabi who lives in one of the homes that were on fire, accfording to NBC New York.

A man with a tattoo that reads "never let go of the hatred" is in custody for allegedly setting a massive Brooklyn fire that destroyed 3 houses and hurt 12 people https://t.co/VUJHMOcpK9 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 16, 2019

NBC New York spoke with that rabbi's son who said Karlefsky wrote a manifesto.

"Apparently, he wrote a manifesto and said, 'If I can’t get him this way, I’ll get him that way. If I can’t get him this way, I’ll get them that way,'" Ezra Max said.

Karlefsky worked in Brooklyn until 2007 and has lived in the Pittsburgh area since at least 2013, according to public records.

