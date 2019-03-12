McKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport has been named one of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security analyzed crime data from the FBI and looked at population.
On its list of the top 10 most dangerous cities, the NCHSS ranked McKeesport at No. 4.
The ranking was based on crime rates per capita and cities with the most “significant increase in violence” throughout the year, according to the NCHSS.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to talk with McKeesport residents and city leaders -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Mckeesport ranked behind Florida City, Florida; Bessemer, Alabama; and Anniston, Alabama -- which topped the list as the most dangerous city.
Last year, McKeesport was investing more money into installing extra surveillance cameras around town. The city received $50,000 to do so.
The title is clearly unwanted, with people telling Channel 11 News they hope McKeesport can change.
