  • Mining for resources on moon? It could happen in future

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    The European Space Agency (ESA) is planning to mine for natural resources on the moon.

    They want to begin mining for water and oxygen by 2025.

    ESA announced Monday a yearlong contract with aerospace company ArianeGroup to explore mining lunar soil.

    The idea is to make it easier for humans to stay on the moon for extended periods of time.

    It could also lead to the possibility of producing rocket fuel on the moon, potentially sending expeditions farther into space.

