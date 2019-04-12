PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3:48 p.m. 4/12: He has been found safe.
Pittsburgh police need help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Haji Abdi, of Beltzhoover, was last seen 8 p.m. Thursday in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
Haji is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a backpack with a “Deadpool” logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Showers, thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Mom accused of killing toddler says child's ghost told her all would be OK
- Exotic 25-pound cat escapes; leave it alone if you see it, police warn
- VIDEO: Couple makes laxative cookies for striking workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}