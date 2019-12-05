More viewers choose Channel 11 for morning, late news

PITTSBURGH - More local news viewers started and ended their day with Channel 11 News than with any other station in Pittsburgh during the most recent Nielsen survey period, which ran October 31 through November 27 (Adults 25-54)
- Channel 11 Morning News is Pittsburgh’s #1 morning newscast from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. (A25-54, M-Fri.)
- Channel 11 News 11 at 11 was the #1 late news in Pittsburgh, and the highest-rated 11 p.m. newscast with adults 25-54, the most coveted demographic for advertisers, out of the Top 25 markets across the United States. (M-Fri.)
- Since 2017, Channel 11's 11 p.m. newscast has finished first 29 out of 35 months, beating the competition 83% of the time. (A25-54, M-Su.)
- From early morning through late night, Channel 11 is the dominate leader among NBC affiliates in the Top 25 markets, finishing first with TODAY, Nightly News, Primetime (This Is Us, Blacklist, New Amsterdam, Dateline), plus The Tonight Show and Seth Meyers! (A25-54, M-Fri.)
- With more than 820,000 total followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Channel 11 continues to have the largest social following among any Pittsburgh media company.
