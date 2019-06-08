PITTSBURGH - One person was rushed to a hospital following a crash in Mt. Washington Saturday.
Police said an SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Merrimac Street.
The intersection is currently shut down. Police are still on scene investigating.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and leg injuries.
The people in the SUV were not injured.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is at the scene working to learn more.
