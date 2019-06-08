WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A car went over a hillside at Kennywood in West Mifflin on Friday night.
Kennywood officials said the driver, who was parked near the Gate 2 service entrance, thought he had his car in drive but instead it was in reverse.
When he hit the gas, his car went over the hillside.
Firefighters rescued him, and he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
