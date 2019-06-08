  • Car goes over hillside at Kennywood

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A car went over a hillside at Kennywood in West Mifflin on Friday night.

    Kennywood officials said the driver, who was parked near the Gate 2 service entrance, thought he had his car in drive but instead it was in reverse.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When he hit the gas, his car went over the hillside.

    Firefighters rescued him, and he was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories