    NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman and young girl were killed in a house fire in Lawrence County.

    Firefighters were called to the home on Old Plank Road in Neshannock Township just before 9:30 Thursday morning.

    The coroner identified the victims as 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and 48-year-old Melanie Keller.

    Neighbors told our crew at the scene that they heard explosions.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known.

