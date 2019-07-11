NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman and young girl were killed in a house fire in Lawrence County.
Firefighters were called to the home on Old Plank Road in Neshannock Township just before 9:30 Thursday morning.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories in Lawrence County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The coroner identified the victims as 12-year-old Jazmyn Keller and 48-year-old Melanie Keller.
Neighbors told our crew at the scene that they heard explosions.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings in effect as rounds of rain, storms hit area
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Flooding closing roads, causing delays across area
- Judge decides to send suspect in 8-year-old's stabbing death back to Pa. today
- VIDEO: Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}