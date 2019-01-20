A new documentary series called "Smiley Face Killer: The Hunt for Justice" on Oxygen featured Dakota James.
The series follows retired New York City police detectives as they try to learn why "hundreds of college-aged men have mysteriously drowned after a night out drinking with friends," according to the series description.
There is one distinct mark left near where many of the bodies were found: a graffiti smiley face, according to the description.
James, a Duquesne University student, went missing from downtown Pittsburgh in January 2017. His body was found in the river in Robinson Township in March 2017.
The parents of James recently announced a new investigation into their son's death. James’ parents announced that a team of retired New York City Police Department detectives and independent experts from Pittsburgh will investigate the 23-year-old’s death.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled James’ death an accidental drowning, a finding his family disputes. They believe James’ death was a homicide.
The series premiered Saturday night at 7 p.m.
