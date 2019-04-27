  • No chinchilla infestation at city park despite social media post, officials say

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Officials in Monessen say their city park is not infested with chinchillas.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, there was a rumor on social media that 60 of the animals had been let loose at the Monessen City Park.

    Police investigated and found all the animals where they belong, which is at someone's house.

    Their owner told TribLIVE.com she's considering taking legal action against the people who started the rumor.

