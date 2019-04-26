0 Boy killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike was with his dad for 'Take Your Child to Work Day'

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - An 11-year-old boy was killed in a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 86.4, which is between the New Stanton and Donegal exits in Westmoreland County.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but Channel 11 learned a Nissan Frontier struck the back of a tractor-trailer. The Nissan went under the rear of the trailer.

Just after 4 p.m., Pennsylvania state police confirmed that at least one person was killed. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko confirmed the victim was an 11-year-old boy. At 8 p.m., the Westmoreland County Coroner identified the boy as Hayden M. Field.

Field's father was thrown from the vehicle and was flown to a hospital.

#BREAKING: WestmoCo Coroner confirms that an 11-year-old boy was killed in the crash on the turnpike, family has been notified. State police expected to do reconstruction of the accident soon, EB lanes remain shut down #WPXI — Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) April 25, 2019

"One of the other workers on the turnpike that knows me real well called me on the phone and told me, 'please please expedite.' He says, 'it's one of our workers,'" said Jerry Lucia of the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department.

That longtime Turnpike worker brought his son, Field, to work with him Thursday.

"You cannot explain it in other words other than a good boy with his father to learn his father's job," Lucia said.

It was their special day.

"It was father-son day. It was children's day to go to work with their parents. He was showing them what they do. It's just devastating," Lucia said.

The eastbound lanes were closed until about 7 p.m. during the investigation and cleanup.

