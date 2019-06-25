OFFICER MEMORIAL VANDALIZED: Memorial to officer killed in the line of duty vandalized

PITTSBURGH - Police said a memorial to Paul Sciullo, an officer killed in the line of duty in 2009, was defaced. The memorial sits outside the home of Sciullo's parents in Bloomfield.
Police said the family noticed the vandalism Monday morning and called police.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said officers are investigating and will hold accountable whoever is responsible for the vandalism.
Sciullo was killed in April 2009 during a shootout in the Stanton Heights neighborhood.
