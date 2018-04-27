OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Ohio Township police officer resigned Friday morning after allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures to a woman, Channel 11 News has confirmed.
Officer Dominic DeJulio’s resignation came one day after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office dropped DUI charges against the woman he allegedly sent the pictures to.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is digging into the allegations against DeJulio, reaching out to the woman involved and learning how the pictures might have influenced the decision by the District Attorney’s Office to drop the DUI charges -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
DeJulio had been suspended for five days, Channel 11 News learned.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace confirmed the DeJulio’s resignation with Chief Norbert Micklos.
JUST NOW! Ohio Twp police officer Dominic DeJulio has resigned according to Chief Norbert Micklos#wpxi pic.twitter.com/fQPeSVZXlH— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) April 27, 2018
