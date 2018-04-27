  • Officer resigns after allegedly sending explicit pictures to woman

    Updated:

    OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Ohio Township police officer resigned Friday morning after allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures to a woman, Channel 11 News has confirmed.

    Officer Dominic DeJulio’s resignation came one day after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office dropped DUI charges against the woman he allegedly sent the pictures to.

    Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is digging into the allegations against DeJulio, reaching out to the woman involved and learning how the pictures might have influenced the decision by the District Attorney’s Office to drop the DUI charges -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    DeJulio had been suspended for five days, Channel 11 News learned.

    Channel 11’s Renee Wallace confirmed the DeJulio’s resignation with Chief Norbert Micklos.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer resigns after allegedly sending explicit pictures to woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge denies Alex Hribal's request for reduced sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    TONIGHT AT 5: Will it ever be summer? Chief meteorologist Stephen…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brave babies get capes for National Superhero Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Blessed and humbled': Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking…