    PITTSBURGH - For a little boy who is currently a patient at Pittsburgh's Children's Hospital, the officers of Zone 5 are doing what they can to cheer him up.

    According to a Facebook post on the department's page, officers from all over the city have had a chance to get to know Josh.

    They've been visiting him because he loves all things police-related.

    Officers were back on Thursday after Josh had surgery Wednesday.

    They brought cake and balloons to cheer him up, but according to the post, he was the one who put them in a better mood.

    The post doesn't list Josh's age or where he's from.

