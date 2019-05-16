  • Opus One Productions to open cocktail lounge in East Liberty

    By: By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - East Liberty Development Inc. has landed a familiar presence in the city to open a new cocktail lounge in a highly visible building at the corner of Penn and Highland Avenues.

    Concert promoter Opus One Productions Inc. has reached a deal to lease the corner retail space at 5947 Penn Ave. from East Liberty Development Inc. for a new cocktail lounge.

    It's a long-empty space at a busy intersection of Penn and Highland once expected to be a location for BRGR that's within close proximity to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater and the Hotel Indigo Pittsburgh East Liberty.

