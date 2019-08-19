  • Overturned tractor-trailer loses part of load over Tarentum Bridge

    Updated:

    TARENTUM, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday on the Tarentum Bridge, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said is closed in the eastbound direction.

    PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer overturns, loses part of load over Tarentum Bridge

    Related Headlines

    The crash was reported about 1 p.m., causing the truck to lose at least part of its load over the bridge and onto Norfolk Southern railroad tracks below, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    PennDOT said inspection crews have been called to the bridge.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories