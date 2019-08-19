TARENTUM, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday on the Tarentum Bridge, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said is closed in the eastbound direction.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer overturns, loses part of load over Tarentum Bridge
The crash was reported about 1 p.m., causing the truck to lose at least part of its load over the bridge and onto Norfolk Southern railroad tracks below, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
PennDOT said inspection crews have been called to the bridge.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}