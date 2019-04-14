  • Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back vehicle registration sticker requirement

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for your car.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation stopped making them a requirement in 2016.

    The year after the stickers stopped being required, PennDOT saw a $22 million drop in fees collected for vehicle registrations.

    Lawmakers anticipated a loss when they made the move, but a lawmaker in Berks County said there's a bigger issue.

    He claims many drivers stopped registering vehicles altogether because there's no way for PennDOT to identify a valid registration just by looking at your plate.

