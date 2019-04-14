Pa. lawmaker wants to bring back vehicle registration sticker requirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to bring back registration stickers for your car.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation stopped making them a requirement in 2016.
The year after the stickers stopped being required, PennDOT saw a $22 million drop in fees collected for vehicle registrations.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Lawmakers anticipated a loss when they made the move, but a lawmaker in Berks County said there's a bigger issue.
He claims many drivers stopped registering vehicles altogether because there's no way for PennDOT to identify a valid registration just by looking at your plate.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found dead inside home after shooting in Garfield
- Hunter bags ‘turkey of a lifetime,' all-white feathered, 20-pound bird
- Woman does karate, son gets naked, dog steals food at Walmart in Wisconsin, police say
- VIDEO: Dog's leg amputated after being shot by neighbor, owners say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}