Parents charged after babysitter accidentally burns 3-month-old

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The parents of a 3-month-old are facing charges because police said they didn’t seek immediate medical treatment after the baby was accidentally burned by a babysitter, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Police said Kayla Marol, 28, and Keelan Walker, 27, were at a St. Patrick's Day party when the babysitter messaged them about the accident in Hempfield Township, TribLIVE reported.

    It was not until hours later that Marol and Walker returned home, the babysitter told police. TribLIVE reported that Marol didn’t call an ambulance until she woke up the following afternoon.

    Marol and Walker are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

