Parents found passed out in van with child in back at gas station

    PITTSBURGH - A Bethel Park couple was found passed out in the front seats of a van while their child was with them Monday night at a Pittsburgh gas station, police said.

    William Laur, 40, and Lindsay Laur, 42, are each charged with public drunkenness and endangering the welfare of a child after the incident in the parking lot at the GetGo on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.

    Police said the couple appeared to be under the influence while in their van, which was described as filthy, and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Their 5-year-old was in the back seat.

    “I was trying to wake them up by shaking their heads, but they wouldn’t get up,” the child told police. “I haven’t eaten. I’m hungry.”

    Police said it was the second time in four days the parents were arrested.

