0 Pediatrician facing new allegations of inappropriate relationship with child

A Pennsylvania pediatrician is facing new allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a child and the state's top investigators fear there could be more victims.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is setting up a hotline to find out if there are any more victims of a pediatrician in Johnstown.

Dr. Johnnie Barto was first charged with abusing a 12-year-old patient in his office.

After those allegations, investigators say a second person came forward.

TRENDING NOW:

A girl who was 14 years old at the time said Barto abused her at a gathering in 2002.

Barto was first charged in January after accusations from a patient of Laurel Pediatrics Associates in Richland Township.

According to police, Barto did not deny the claims, but he did enter a not guilty plea in court.

Now, Shapiro fears there are more victims.

NEW: These charges are deeply disturbing. First we charged the doctor with abusing a 12 yr old patient. Now we’re charging him with assaulting a 14 yr old family member. We believe there are more victims. Please come forward. We’ll protect you and hold this predator accountable. https://t.co/YUdig4ZH0G — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) March 22, 2018

He tweeted: "These charges are deeply disturbing. For anyone else out there who's been attacked or abused: We will protect you, and we will hold this predator accountable for his crimes."

Barto's medical license is suspended.

He's in the Cambria County Prison and was ordered not to contact any of his victims.

The hotline number for any other claims is 412-565-7680, and Richland Township police can be reached at 814-266-8333.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.