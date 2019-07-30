  • People living near Clairton Coke Works invited to ask questions about U.S. Steel agreement

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Mon Valley residents will get a chance to talk to Allegheny County Health Department officials about the quality of their air.

    There's a public hearing Tuesday night.

    It's a way for people to share their concerns with the department about the agreement with U.S. Steel over pollution violatons at Clairton Coke Works.

