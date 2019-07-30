CLAIRTON, Pa. - Mon Valley residents will get a chance to talk to Allegheny County Health Department officials about the quality of their air.
There's a public hearing Tuesday night.
It's a way for people to share their concerns with the department about the agreement with U.S. Steel over pollution violatons at Clairton Coke Works.
How the community is supposed to benefit from the arrangement, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
