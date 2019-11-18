PITTSBURGH - One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.
The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Frankstown avenues.
Related Headlines
A man was unconscious in a crosswalk when paramedics got to the scene, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver left the scene, police said.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13 prison employees suspended in Pennsylvania inmate death
- Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- Passenger dies after falling four stories from Carnival Cruise ship
- VIDEO: Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}