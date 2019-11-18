  • Person left unconscious in crosswalk after hit-and-run at Pittsburgh intersection

    PITTSBURGH - One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.

    The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Frankstown avenues.

    A man was unconscious in a crosswalk when paramedics got to the scene, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    The driver left the scene, police said.

