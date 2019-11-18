WEXFORD, Pa. - A device many people already have at their homes is being used by the Northern Regional Police Department in hopes of keeping the community safe.
Doorbell cameras are becoming the new neighborhood watch, changing the way police can solve crimes -- especially around the holidays when more packages left at doorsteps are prone to theft.
Northern Regional police officers were investigating a string of car break-ins when they noticed many homes have video doorbell systems.
That’s when the department decided to team up with the video doorbell company Ring.
>>RELATED: Local police departments working with Ring as part of national partnership
People in Pine, Marshall and Richland townships, as well as Bradford Woods, can now share their video with officers.
“First, the technology is amazing. The pictures that we're getting are crystal clear,” Northern Regional Police Capt. John Sicilia said. “By just getting us that timeframe -- a very accurate timeframe and a location -- we can pinpoint our patrols and try to be proactive.”
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Nancy Williams, of Pine Township, said after having her car broken into, she’s looking into signing up.
“I think I am going to invest in one. I didn't think I would ever need it,” Williams said.
The police department encourages people to lock their homes and cars and have packages delivered to someone who’s home.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13 prison employees suspended in Pennsylvania inmate death
- Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- Passenger dies after falling four stories from Carnival Cruise ship
- VIDEO: Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}