PITTSBURGH - State legislators with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will be hearing directly from school administrators today on the possibility of splitting the high school state playoff system between public and private schools.
Public school administrators argue private schools have an unfair advantage since they can play students coming from any district.
11 Investigates learned in July that some of those administrators have brought up the idea of breaking away from the PIAA if changes aren’t made.
11 Investigates learned in July that some of those administrators have brought up the idea of breaking away from the PIAA if changes aren't made.
