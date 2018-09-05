  • South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A South Hills restaurant is facing a major fine.

    The owner of Danny’s Pizza & Hoagies in Bethel Park has been ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties and back wages to 16 of its employees.

    The U.S. Department of Labor issued the judgment Wednesday.

