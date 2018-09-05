South Hills restaurant owner ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties, back wages

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A South Hills restaurant is facing a major fine.
The owner of Danny’s Pizza & Hoagies in Bethel Park has been ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in penalties and back wages to 16 of its employees.
We're working to learn more about the ruling and what it means for the employees, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Labor issued the judgment Wednesday.
