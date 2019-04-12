PITTSBURGH - University of Pittsburgh police say college students from Ohio are responsible for a recent incident near campus that led to a campus-wide alert.
Four Denison University students admitted to officers that they were the ones who scared a female student near Fifth and Ruskin avenues around 2:30 a.m. on April 9.
Pitt police said the Denison students told them they were on a Pittsburgh specific scavenger hunt that was sponsored by a group on their campus and one of the tasks was to "scare someone."
Other tasks included visiting Pittsburgh sports venues, taking selfies at various bridges and publicly insulting prominent Pittsburgh sports figures, according to Pitt police.
The students are no longer permitted on Pitt property.
Police have not said whether the four students are connected to other reported incidents on April 10 and April 11.
