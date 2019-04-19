  • American Airlines unveils renovated Admirals Club at Pittsburgh International

    A full-service bar, unobstructed views of the airfield and updated decor: this is what will greet American Airlines passengers passing through the Admirals Club at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    The updated space was re-opened on Wednesday on the mezzanine level of the main lobby. The 4,753-square-foot space includes a reception area, lounge seating, privacy seating, a business center, an expanded food and average area, a café and full service bar.

