EQA Landmark Communities is announcing it has landed K1 Speed to set up its brand of indoor electric go-kart racing to Newbury Market, bringing another entertainment draw to rev up some leasing momentum at the master plan development in South Fayette.
Expected to be about 50,000 square feet and to open some time next year, K1 Speed is an Irvine, California-based operator that has expanded its venture that features Italian-made electric go-karts to more than 20 locations around the country, a facility the developer expects will draw hundreds of thousands of participants each year.
“We think K1 is a great addition, really building upon the vision we created to crate a one of a kind place,” said Brett Malky, president and founder of EQA Landmark.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 7-year-old boy hit by truck, critically injured while crossing street with mother
- Australian dad snatches toddler from jaws of wild dingo
- Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
- VIDEO: TSA: Man arrested at JFK airport hid gun inside DVD player
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}