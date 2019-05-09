  • LifeCare Hospitals file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    By: Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The Texas-based owner of long-term care hospitals in Pittsburgh and elsewhere filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

    Hospital Acquisition LLC, parent company of LifeCare Hospitals and 21 other subsidiaries, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The filings included LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh Monroeville, LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh LLC, LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh-Suburban and LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh-Alle-Kiski, according to a federal courts record search.

