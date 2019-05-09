PITTSBURGH - The Texas-based owner of long-term care hospitals in Pittsburgh and elsewhere filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Hospital Acquisition LLC, parent company of LifeCare Hospitals and 21 other subsidiaries, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. The filings included LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh Monroeville, LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh LLC, LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh-Suburban and LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh-Alle-Kiski, according to a federal courts record search.
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES
TRENDING NOW:
- School bus driver grabs student before he could be hit by illegally passing car
- 2 people hospitalized after car crashes off Route 51, slams into building
- Police: Box of Legos women bought at consignment shop contained $40K worth of meth
- VIDEO:Hundreds of Guns Seized from LA Mansion
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}