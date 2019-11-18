  • Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese not allowed to use children's fund to compensate victims

    PITTSBURGH - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will not be allowed to use a separate fund to compensate victims of priest sex abuse. 

    The diocese had argued that, because many abuse victims were traumatized as children, the trust fund could be used for them. The fund was created to help needy children.

    A judge denied that request.

    More than 360 people have filed claims against the diocese under a victim compensation program.

