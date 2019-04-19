PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh woman has been charged with child endangerment after police found her toddler running around the neighborhood naked.
When police found the boy’s home, they went inside and discovered it was covered in filth, and his mother appeared to be under the influence.
Channel 11’s Renee Wallace is learning what the women’s older children told police for 11 News at 5.
