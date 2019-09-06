PITTSBURGH - For local companies, offering education benefits, such as tuition reimbursement, can mean investing in an engineer becoming an expert in a more specialized field. Or a technologist learning the ins and outs of how a business operates. Or an executive staying up-to-date on the current technologies of the industry.
For companies to remain competitive, especially in a strong economy, employers should look to the advantages of offering such tuition remission benefits to retain their talent, according to Kelly Wilson, executive director of master’s admissions at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.
Related Headlines
The Tepper school’s part-time flex and online hybrid MBA programs, which welcomed a class of 75 students this year, match the tuition remission of a student’s employer.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Possible threat made by elementary school student investigated in South Park
- Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars
- VIDEO: Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}