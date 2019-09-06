  • Pittsburgh companies offer tuition assistance to help employees better themselves

    By: Julia Mericle  – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - For local companies, offering education benefits, such as tuition reimbursement, can mean investing in an engineer becoming an expert in a more specialized field. Or a technologist learning the ins and outs of how a business operates. Or an executive staying up-to-date on the current technologies of the industry. 

    For companies to remain competitive, especially in a strong economy, employers should look to the advantages of offering such tuition remission benefits to retain their talent, according to Kelly Wilson, executive director of master’s admissions at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. 

    The Tepper school’s part-time flex and online hybrid MBA programs, which welcomed a class of 75 students this year, match the tuition remission of a student’s employer. 

