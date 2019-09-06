ETNA, Pa. - Firefighters were called early Friday morning to a warehouse in Etna that, along with luxury vehicles, was destroyed by flames in May.
Crews responded about 2:30 a.m. to the warehouse on Butler Street, reportedly for another fire.
Related Headlines
We’re working to learn what started the fire and how much further damage it might have caused -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
The massive fire in May that gutted the warehouse destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles that were stored there. Officials said the flames sparked while someone was working on a motorcycle.
>> RELATED: Owners look at what's left inside after Etna warehouse inferno
TRENDING NOW:
- DA: Woman who abducted toddler was only person involved in her death, evidence shows
- Dozens of mourners gather to remember Nalani Johnson
- Brashear High School to be on modified lockdown Friday after alleged threat
- VIDEO: Buffalo Wild Wings partners with MGM for sports betting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}