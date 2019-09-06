  • Firefighters called to warehouse where flames previously destroyed luxury cars

    ETNA, Pa. - Firefighters were called early Friday morning to a warehouse in Etna that, along with luxury vehicles, was destroyed by flames in May.

    Crews responded about 2:30 a.m. to the warehouse on Butler Street, reportedly for another fire.

    We’re working to learn what started the fire and how much further damage it might have caused -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    The massive fire in May that gutted the warehouse destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of vehicles that were stored there. Officials said the flames sparked while someone was working on a motorcycle.

