  • Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - iHealth Clinic is the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.

    The medical facility is cutting the cord on insurance and only charges patients a flat fee. 

    iHealth Clinic in East Liberty treats include chronic conditions, chronic injuries, skin conditions, physicals and wellness, women's health, men's health and mental health. 

    The clinic also accepts walk-ins.

    Channel 11's Joe Arena is talking to Dr. Timothy Wong about why he's doing this, for 11 at 11. 

     

    This chart is on the iHealth clinic website to show their charges vs. what you're likely to pay with insurance:

      Primary Care Provider iHealth Clinic
    Average cost with insurance $106 $35
    Average cost without insurance $128 $35
    Hidden Fees

    +Copays

    +Deductibles

    +Coinsurance

    		 None

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories