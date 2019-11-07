PITTSBURGH - iHealth Clinic is the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.
The medical facility is cutting the cord on insurance and only charges patients a flat fee.
iHealth Clinic in East Liberty treats include chronic conditions, chronic injuries, skin conditions, physicals and wellness, women's health, men's health and mental health.
The clinic also accepts walk-ins.
This chart is on the iHealth clinic website to show their charges vs. what you're likely to pay with insurance:
|Primary Care Provider
|iHealth Clinic
|Average cost with insurance
|$106
|$35
|Average cost without insurance
|$128
|$35
|Hidden Fees
|
+Copays
+Deductibles
+Coinsurance
|None
