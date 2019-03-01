Pittsburgh Fish Fry Guide 2019

PITTSBURGH - Email us to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization's name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization's website and cost/menu information.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
- March 6th (Ash Wednesday) 4:30pm-7:30pm (takeout only)
- March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, 12th 4:30pm-7:30pm
- April 19th (Good Friday) 3:30pm-7:30pm
- 201 Church Road Wexford, PA 15090
- March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, 12th 4:30pm-7:00pm
- Call 412-843-0668 for take-out orders beginning at 3:30pm
- 245 Azalea Drive Monroeville, PA 15146
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Carnegie
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 from 11:30am to 7pm
- 330 3rd Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106
- March 8, 22, April 5 from 11:00am-7:00pm
- 2586 Wexford Bayne Road Sewickley, PA 15143
American Legion Gold Star Post 820
- March 1, 3:00pm-8:00 pm
- March 6, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 12:00-8:00 pm
- 4339 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville PA 15146
Christ United Methodist Church
- Fridays in Lent
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
- Lunch 11am-2pm, Dinner 4pm-7pm
- 44 Highland Road Bethel Park, PA 15102
- March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 11:00am – 6:30pm
- Eat in or take out
- 408 Baldwin Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15207
- March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Eat in or take out
- 3198 Schieck St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
- St. Albert the Great Campus Faith Formation Building (Lower Level)
- March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 11am – 7pm
- 120 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 (times not listed)
- 1526 Union Avenue, Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Parkway West Career and Technology Center
- March 8, 15, 29, April 5, 12
- 2pm – 6pm - Take out only, Call 412-923-1772-Ext. 152
- 11:45am – 1pm - Dining room open to the public
- 7101 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale PA 15071
Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5&12
- Lunch 11:30am – 1:30pm (take out only)
- Dinner 4:30pm – 7:00pm
St. Bernard’s Gourmet Fish Fry
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
- Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm
- Dinner: 4:00pm – 7:30pm
- St. Bernard Church – Clairvaux Hall 311 Washington Road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
St. Catherine of Sweden Fish Fry
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
- 4:00pm – 7:00pm
- Eat In, Take Out, or Curb Side Pick-up
- 2554 Wildwood Road Allison Park, PA 15101
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
- 4:00pm – 7:00pm
- Eat In or Take Out
- 103 Church Road Imperial, PA 15126
- March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
- 3:00pm – 7:00pm
- Eat in or take out. To order by phone, call 724-947-5076
- 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021
Eastern Area Prehospital Services
- Wednesday March 6th and every Friday thru April 19, 2019 11am-7pm
- Eat In, take out, and delivery available (412-829-8155)
- 192 11th Street Turtle Creek PA 15145
St. Mary Orthodox Church
- Fridays, March 8 through April 19 11:00am to 7:00pm
- 105 S. 19th St. Pittsburgh PA 15203
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh
- Every Friday from March 8 through April 19
- 107 Flowers Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Oakmont Elks Lodge
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, and 19 from 3:00pm-7:00pm
- Eat In or take out is available
- Call 412-828-1668 for take out orders after 2:30 pm
- 106 Washington Ave. Oakmont, PA
Riverview Church’s “Almost-Famous” Lenten Fish Fry 2019
- Every Friday from March 8 through April 19 from 11am-8:30pm
- 3505 Perrysville Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15214
- Credit cards accepted, Eat in or take out.
- Fridays from March 8th to April 12th
- For take-outs please call after 4:15pm (412) 741-5540 and press 2 for the Cafeteria
- 200 Walnut Street Sewickley, PA 15143
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish
- All Fridays during Lent (except for Good Friday) from 4pm-7 p.m.
- Call 412-922-7279 for take out until 6:30 p.m.
- 310 Mansfield Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15220
St. Maximilian Kolbe & St. Agnes Church
- Friday March 1st 11:00am to 6:30pm
- All other Fridays in March from 10:00am to 7:00pm
- 363 W. 11th Avenue Extension, Homestead, PA 15120
- All Fridays During Lent except good Friday from 5pm–7pm
- Take out orders can be made after 4:00 p.m. (412-361-3131)
- 310 Shady Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Sacred Heart School Cafeteria
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 from 4pm-7:30pm
- 2710 Ohio Street Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent including Good Friday from 4pm-7pm
- 550 Sleepy Hollow Road Pittsburgh, PA, 15228
- Benedict Hall
- Takeout is available by calling 412-563-1415 during Fish Fry hours
Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company #3
- Beginning Friday March 8th and every Friday through April 19th
- 4pm to 7pm, Good Friday hours are 12pm to 7pm
BEAVER COUNTY
- February 8th, 22nd, March 8th to April 19th 12pm to 7pm
- Call 724-847-4663 for take-out
- 219 Front Street Fallston, PA 15066
Midway Volunteer Fire Department
- April 19, 11am – 7pm
- 99 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060
BUTLER COUNTY
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 5pm – 9pm
- Sit down or take out
- 408 N Washington Street Evans City, PA 16033
St. Gregory School
- March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 from 4pm-7pm
- Take out orders call 724-452-8010 after 3:30 pm
- Pick up at Bergman Event Center Concession
- Two West Beaver Street Zelienople, PA 16063-1899
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
- Wednesday, March 6, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Dine in or Take Out
- 415 4th Street Ellwood City, PA 16117
WASHINGTON COUNTY
St. Mary’s
- March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
- Lunch from 11am-1pm and dinner from 4-7pm
- St Mary Church Hall, 10 St. Mary’s Lane, Cecil
- March 6 and 8
- 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Eat in or take out
- 219 W Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA 15057
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
North Irwin Volunteer Fire Company
- Starting March 8, every Friday during Lent until April 19th
- 11am – 8pm
- 29 Broadway Avenue North Irwin PA 15642
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
- Wednesday March 6th 4:00pm- 7:00pm
- Fridays During lent 4:00pm- 7:00pm (March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12)
- Good Friday April 19th 3:00pm- 7:00pm
Parish of St. John the Baptist & St. Joseph
- Ash Wednesday, March 6th, from 11am-6pm every Friday, March 8th through April 12th
- 11am-6pm
- Offers lunch delivery
- 416 S Broadway Street Scottdale, PA 15683
Mt. St Peter Parish
- Fridays, March 8 – April 12, 2019 11am-6:00pm (No fish fry on Good Friday)
- Eat in or take out
- Local delivery available during lunch hours
- Marble Hall at 100 Freeport Road New Kensington, PA 15068
American Legion Post 868
- Fridays during Lent, 11am-7pm
- Eat in or take out
- 206 Wildlife Lodge Rd, Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department
- Every Friday during Lent from 4:30pm-7:30pm, including Good Friday
- Eat in or take out. Call 724-837-2231
- 1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road Crabtree, PA 15624
