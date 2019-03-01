  • Pittsburgh Fish Fry Guide 2019

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY

    Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department

    • March 6, 15, 29, April 12, 19, 4pm-8pm
    • 79 McGovern Blvd. Crescent Township, PA 15046

     

    St. Alphonsus Catholic Church

    • March 6th (Ash Wednesday) 4:30pm-7:30pm (takeout only)
    • March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, 12th 4:30pm-7:30pm
    • April 19th (Good Friday) 3:30pm-7:30pm
    • 201 Church Road Wexford, PA 15090

     

    St. Bernadette Parish

    • March 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, April 5th, 12th 4:30pm-7:00pm
    • Call 412-843-0668 for take-out orders beginning at 3:30pm
    • 245 Azalea Drive Monroeville, PA 15146

     

    St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Carnegie

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 from 11:30am to 7pm
    • 330 3rd Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106

     

    Sts. John and Paul Parish

    • March 8, 22, April 5 from 11:00am-7:00pm
    • 2586 Wexford Bayne Road Sewickley, PA 15143

     

    American Legion Gold Star Post 820

    • March 1, 3:00pm-8:00 pm
    • March 6, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 12:00-8:00 pm
    • 4339 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville PA 15146

     

    Christ United Methodist Church

    • Fridays in Lent
    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
    • Lunch 11am-2pm, Dinner 4pm-7pm
    • 44 Highland Road Bethel Park, PA 15102

     

    Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Department

    • March 6, 15, 29, April 12, 19 from 4pm-8pm
    • 79 McGovern Blvd. Crescent, PA 15046

     

    Holy Angels Parish

    • March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 11:00am – 6:30pm
    • Eat in or take out
    • 408 Baldwin Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15207

     

    Holy Apostles Parish

    • March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 11:00am – 7:00pm
    • Eat in or take out
    • 3198 Schieck St, Pittsburgh, PA 15227
      • St. Albert the Great Campus Faith Formation Building (Lower Level)

     

    Mt. Oliver Fire Department

    • March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 11am – 7pm
    • 120 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15210

     

    Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 (times not listed)
    • 1526 Union Avenue, Natrona Heights, PA 15065

     

    Parkway West Career and Technology Center

    • March 8, 15, 29, April 5, 12 
    • 2pm – 6pm - Take out only, Call 412-923-1772-Ext. 152
    • 11:45am – 1pm - Dining room open to the public
    • 7101 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale PA 15071

     

    Rennerdale Volunteer Fire Department

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5&12
    • Lunch 11:30am – 1:30pm (take out only)
    • Dinner 4:30pm – 7:00pm

     

    St. Bernard’s Gourmet Fish Fry

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
    • Lunch: 11:00am – 1:00pm
    • Dinner: 4:00pm – 7:30pm
    • St. Bernard Church – Clairvaux Hall 311 Washington Road Pittsburgh, PA 15216

     

    St. Catherine of Sweden Fish Fry

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
    • 4:00pm – 7:00pm
    • Eat In, Take Out, or Curb Side Pick-up
    • 2554 Wildwood Road Allison Park, PA 15101

     

    St. Columbkille

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12
    • 4:00pm – 7:00pm
    • Eat In or Take Out
    • 103 Church Road Imperial, PA 15126

     

    Our Lady of Lourdes

    • March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19
    • 3:00pm – 7:00pm
    • Eat in or take out. To order by phone, call 724-947-5076
    • 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021

     

    Eastern Area Prehospital Services

    • Wednesday March 6th and every Friday thru April 19, 2019  11am-7pm
    • Eat In, take out, and delivery available (412-829-8155)
    • 192 11th Street Turtle Creek PA 15145

     

    St. Mary Orthodox Church

    • Fridays, March 8 through April 19 11:00am to 7:00pm
    • 105 S. 19th St. Pittsburgh PA  15203

     

    Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

    • Every Friday from March 8 through April 19
    • 107 Flowers Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15207

     

    Oakmont Elks Lodge

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, and 19 from 3:00pm-7:00pm
    • Eat In or take out is available 
    • Call 412-828-1668 for take out orders after 2:30 pm
    • 106 Washington Ave. Oakmont, PA

     

    Riverview Church’s “Almost-Famous” Lenten Fish Fry 2019

    • Every Friday from March 8 through April 19 from 11am-8:30pm
    • 3505 Perrysville Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15214
    • Credit cards accepted, Eat in or take out.

     

    St. James Church

    • Fridays from March 8th to April 12th
    • For take-outs please call after 4:15pm (412) 741-5540 and press 2 for the Cafeteria
    • 200 Walnut Street Sewickley, PA 15143

     

    St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish

    • All Fridays during Lent (except for Good Friday) from 4pm-7 p.m. 
    • Call 412-922-7279 for take out until 6:30 p.m.
    • 310 Mansfield Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15220

     

    St. Maximilian Kolbe & St. Agnes Church

    • Friday March 1st 11:00am to 6:30pm
    • All other Fridays in March from 10:00am to 7:00pm
    • 363 W. 11th Avenue Extension, Homestead, PA 15120

     

    Sacred Heart Church

    • All Fridays During Lent except good Friday from 5pm–7pm
    • Take out orders can be made after 4:00 p.m. (412-361-3131)
    • 310 Shady Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206
    • Sacred Heart School Cafeteria

     

    St. Valentine Catholic Church

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 from 4pm-7:30pm
    • 2710 Ohio Street Bethel Park, PA 15102

     

    St. Winifred

    • Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent including Good Friday from 4pm-7pm
    • 550 Sleepy Hollow Road Pittsburgh, PA, 15228
    • Benedict Hall
    • Takeout is available by calling 412-563-1415 during Fish Fry hours

     

    Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company #3

    • Beginning Friday March 8th and every Friday through April 19th 
    • 4pm to 7pm, Good Friday hours are 12pm to 7pm

     

    BEAVER COUNTY

    Beaver Valley Yacht Club

    • February 8th, 22nd, March 8th to April 19th 12pm to 7pm
    • Call 724-847-4663 for take-out
    • 219 Front Street Fallston, PA 15066

     

    Midway Volunteer Fire Department

    • April 19, 11am – 7pm
    • 99 St. John Street, Midway, PA 15060

     

    BUTLER COUNTY

    Evans City VFW

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 19 5pm – 9pm
    • Sit down or take out
    • 408 N Washington Street Evans City, PA 16033

     

    St. Gregory School

    • March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 from 4pm-7pm
    • Take out orders call 724-452-8010 after 3:30 pm
    • Pick up at Bergman Event Center Concession
    • Two West Beaver Street Zelienople, PA 16063-1899

     

    LAWRENCE COUNTY

    Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

    • Wednesday, March 6, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
    • Dine in or Take Out
    • 415 4th Street Ellwood City, PA 16117

     

    WASHINGTON COUNTY

    St. Mary’s 

    • March 6, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12 
    • Lunch from 11am-1pm and dinner from 4-7pm 
    • St Mary Church Hall, 10 St. Mary’s Lane, Cecil

     

    St. Alphonsus

    • March 6 and 8
    • 11:00am – 7:00pm 
    • Eat in or take out
    • 219 W Lincoln Ave. McDonald, PA 15057

     

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY

    North Irwin Volunteer Fire Company

    • Starting March 8, every Friday during Lent until April 19th 
    • 11am – 8pm 
    • 29 Broadway Avenue North Irwin PA 15642

     

    Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

    • Wednesday March 6th 4:00pm- 7:00pm
    • Fridays During lent 4:00pm- 7:00pm (March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12)
    • Good Friday April 19th 3:00pm- 7:00pm

     

    Parish of St. John the Baptist & St. Joseph

    • Ash Wednesday, March 6th, from 11am-6pm every Friday, March 8th through April 12th
    • 11am-6pm
    • Offers lunch delivery
    • 416 S Broadway Street Scottdale, PA 15683

     

    Mt. St Peter Parish

    • Fridays, March 8 – April 12, 2019 11am-6:00pm (No fish fry on Good Friday)
    • Eat in or take out
    • Local delivery available during lunch hours
    • Marble Hall at 100 Freeport Road New Kensington, PA 15068

     

    American Legion Post 868

    • Fridays during Lent, 11am-7pm
    • Eat in or take out
    • 206 Wildlife Lodge Rd, Lower Burrell, PA 15068

     

    Crabtree Volunteer Fire Department

    • Every Friday during Lent from 4:30pm-7:30pm, including Good Friday
    • Eat in or take out. Call 724-837-2231
    • 1610 Latrobe-Crabtree Road Crabtree, PA  15624

     

     

