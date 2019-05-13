PITTSBURGH - People whose cars were towed before midnight the night before the Pittsburgh Marathon will have their fees covered.
Channel 11's Rick Earle has been covering this since the beginning, when Mayor Bill Peduto noticed the towing begin around 11 p.m. the night before the race.
Peduto went outside the restaurant where he was eating, and got the drivers to stop towing, but several cars had already been moved.
In total, the city will spend about $6,500 reimbursing towing fees and withdrawing parking citations.
Previously, the towing deadline had been midnight, but this year it was pushed back to 11 p.m., something the city admits could have been better publicized.
"We are gooin to make sure we improve signage, we improve communication, and just go forward with our partners," Dan Gilman, Peduto's chief of staff, said.
